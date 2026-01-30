Jay and Brandi Have Your Tickets & Free Rides For The Osceola County Fair

Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is celebrating 82 years of timeless tradition!

You could win four tickets and four unlimited ride bands to the Osceola County Fair happening February 13th - 22nd, 2026 at Osceola Heritage Park! Bring the family to enjoy the live stock show, rides, live entertainment and so much more!

Listen this week (2/2/26-2/6/26) with Jay and Brandi inside the 6am hour, for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets and unlimited ride bands.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 2nd - February 6th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets and four ride bands for one day of unlimited rides at the Osceola County Fair from February 13th - 22nd at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

