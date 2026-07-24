Jay and Brandi Have Your Tickets to See Bryan Adams All Week Long

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is bringing his Roll With The Punches Tour with special guest Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to the Kia Center on August 5th, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Listen weekdays (7/27-7/31) with Jay and Brandi at 7am for your chance to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - July 31st, 2026. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Flagler, Volusia. Listen for the cue to call and be the correct designated caller at 1-844-862-9890 to win. Odds vary. Up to five winners on-air. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams at the KIA Center on 8/5/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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