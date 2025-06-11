Jay & Brandi Want to Give You $1,000 + a Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach Getaway

GRAPHIC HERE

Jay & Brandi want to give you $1,000 in summer cash plus a 2-night beach getaway to Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach with 98.9 WMMO’s Grand in the Sand! Here’s how your summer could instantly become the best summer ever from 98.9 WMMO!

- Listen every Tuesday and Thursday to 98.9 WMMO from 8a-5p.

- Jay & Brandi will announce a new keyword at the top of each hour: 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p & 5p. You have ten opportunities to enter on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

- When you hear a keyword, complete the entry form including the keyword. You have until :30 past the hour to enter that hour’s keyword.

- Jay & Brandi will call one winner every Wednesday & Friday morning. If you get a call from an unknown phone number, PICK UP THE PHONE. It could be Jay & Brandi calling and you must answer to win!

The Jay and Brandi Morning Show

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/17/25–7/31/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each Tues. and Thurs. 8:00 am–5:00 pm, visit wmmo.com or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of end of announcement hour. Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. Odds vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: wmmo.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

