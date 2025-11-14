Jay & Brandi Want to Give You Tickets for Journey’s Final Frontier Tour Stop in Tampa

Journey

Journey is hitting the road for their Final Frontier Tour, and Jay & Brandi want to send you to the show for free!

Just listen this week (11/17-11/21) for your chance win during the ‘80s at 8a’ with Jay & Brandi. When you hear the cue to call, dial 844-862-9890 and be the correct caller to score two tickets to the show on May 15th, 2026 at the Benchmark Arena in Tampa!

You can also enter below for another way to win!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/14/25-4/30/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For on-air, listen (11/17/25-11/21/25) during the designated time and call 844-862-9890, and be the correct designated caller. Up to five (5) may be selected. For online, complete the entry form above (11/14/25-4/30/26). Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Journey on 05/15/26 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

