Jay & Brandi Want to Give You Tickets to see Cheap Trick Perform at Hard Rock Live

You could win two tickets to see Cheap Trick in concert at Hard Rock Live on March 11th! Listen to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (1/5-1/9) at 7am for your shot at scoring tickets to the show.
Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/5/26-1/9/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. For on-air, listen (1/5/26-1/9/26) during the designated time and call 844-862-9890, and be the correct designated caller. Up to five (5) may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Cheap Trick at Hard Rock Live on 3/11/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2025 Cox Media Group