Jeff Ross Tickets Up For Grabs

Jeff Ross

Comedian and roastmaster Jeff Ross is bringing his Take a Banana For The Ride Tour to Central Florida and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show!

Enter below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Jeff Ross at Hard Rock Live on July 25th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/25/25-7/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jeff Ross at Hard Rock Live on 7/25/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!