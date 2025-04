Join 98.9 WMMO at the AdventHealth Corporate 5k on May 8th

AdventHealth Corporate 5K

Join 98.9 WMMO at the AdventHealth Corporate 5K at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Thursday, May 8th starting at 6:45p!

Businesses and non-profit organizations form teams, in person or virtually, and participate in the AdventHealth Corporate 5k for camaraderie, friendly competition and celebrating with co-workers. Proceeds are donated to the Track Shack Youth Foundation and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

For all the details, run to Corporate5k.com.

