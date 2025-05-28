Join 98.9 WMMO at the City of Altamonte Springs’ Red, Hot & Boom on July 3rd

Red, Hot & Boom

Celebrate the USA with 98.9 WMMO at the City of Altamonte Springs’ Red, Hot & Boom on Thursday, July 3rd from 5p-10p.

The City is going all out for Central Florida’s premier Independence Day celebration! Red Hot & Boom marks 28 years of live music, delicious food, family fun and an electrifying fireworks show. It’s the ultimate way to experience the best night of the summer with unforgettable performances and a dazzling spectacle in the night sky.

You can enjoy live music with performances by Relic, After 5, Francesca Tarantino and Steven Cardwell & The Neon Drifters.

Upgrade your experience with tickets to The Oasis Beer Garden. Click here to purchase tickets.

The event is FREE and open to the public. Stay up to date with everything Red, Hot & Boom here.

