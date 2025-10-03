Join 98.9 WMMO for Eolaween at Lake Eola Park

Eolaween

Bring the family for a spooktacular evening filled with fun at Eolaween with 98.9 WMMO on Saturday, October 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Eola’s East Lawn by the Eola House!

Eolaween promises a bewitching time with a lineup of exciting activities, including games, a DJ, a craft station to awaken your artistic spirit, and trick-or-treating. Don’t miss the Halloween movie feature, “Coco,” once darkness falls.

So, gather your goblins, witches, and ghouls, and come to Lake Eola for a hauntingly good time at Eolaween. It’s the perfect way to embrace the Halloween spirit!

Activities: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Movie: 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more info!

