American Lung Association's Fight For Air Climb

98.9 WMMO invites you to join the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb on February 17th at City National Bank Tower in Orlando at 8am.

You can help save lives and end lung disease by climbing 25 floors and tackling over 500 stairs at one of Orlando’s most iconic skyscrapers. The Fight For Air Climb is designed for every type of climber, from beginners to competitive climbers. This is the perfect setting for a morning of fun, challenge, and camaraderie! Space on the stairs is limited, so save your spot and register today.

Click here for more info on the event and how to donate.

©2024 Cox Media Group