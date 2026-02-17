Join Brandi on 2/27 for a Chance to Win Arnold Palmer Invitational Tickets Presented by MasterCard

Join Brandi and the 98.9 WMMO Crew on Friday, February 27th, at The Greens Indoor Golf and Bar on International Drive in Orlando, from 5p-7p, for your chance to win tickets to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. Tickets are courtesy of Michelob ULTRA.
One lucky winner will receive a pair of one-day passes to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard on Sunday, March 8th, 2026.
The Greens Indoor Golf and Bar is located at 9101 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819.
©2025 Cox Media Group