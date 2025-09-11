Join Brandi at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary on September 27th

Seminole Scuba

Join Brandi and the WMMO team on Saturday, September 27th at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary for 24th anniversary celebration from 1p-3p! Come enjoy special deals and prizes including four tickets to Gatorland!

Seminole Scuba offers personalized service and classes geared towards helping people to become the best divers they can be, whether you are an open water diver or an experienced dive instructor. They offer scuba diving courses, trips, and equipment.

Seminole Scuba is located at 3869 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746.

