Uptown Art Expo

Join Denise and the 98.9 WMMO team this Saturday at the 11th annual Uptown Art Expo presented by WOW! Fiber Internet at Crane’s Roost Park in Altamonte! The event features over 140 arts & craft exhibitors, chalk street artists, live music and more!

Make sure to catch Slippery When Wet, The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute on Saturday as well!

To purchase VIP tickets, click here.





©2024 Cox Media Group