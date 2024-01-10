Join Denise at Advance Auto Parts in Ocoee This Friday For Your Chance To Win

Classic Albums Live: U2

Join Denise and the WMMO team for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Friday, January 12th from 4:30p-6:30p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Classic Albums Live: U2 The Joshua Tree at Hard Rock Live on January 19th!

It’s all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot at Advance Auto Parts located at 11172 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761.

