Join Denise at Target in Orlando This Friday For Your Chance to Win Absolute Queen Tickets

Absolute Queen

Join Denise and the WMMO team for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up Event on Friday, January 19th from 4-6p! Stop by for a chance to win tickets to see Absolute Queen at House of Blues on February 9th, plus a $100 Mastercard gift card!

IT’S all about steaks steaks steaks! Check out amazing Prices on INCREDIBLE Ribeye’s and New York Strip Steaks AND seafood at ridiculous prices.

Look for the Prime House Steaks Pop-Up tent in the parking lot near Target at Colonial Marketplace located at 718 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803.

