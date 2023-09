George Thorogood

Join Jay and the WMMO team at Seminole Scuba in Lake Mary on Saturday, September 16th from 12p-2p! Come celebrate their 21-year anniversary and enter to win prizes including a pair of tickets to see George Thorogood at Hard Rock Live on November 1st!

Seminole Scuba is located at 3869 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746.

Seminole Scuba

