Join Jay this Monday at the Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

Join Jay on Monday, March 3rd for Stars & Stripes Night at the Central Florida Fair from 6p-8p! All military and first responders receive FREE admission into the fair with a valid ID. Enjoy free parking and free admission for kids 6 and under.

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 113th year February 27th - March 9th! Enjoy rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions, competitive exhibits and so much more! Celebrate the community and make lifelong memories with your family and friends.

To purchase tickets, click here.

