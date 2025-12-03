Join Supa Dave at Florida Blue’s Get Up Get Moving Fair

Florida Blue

98.9 WMMO, Florida Blue, and the Hispanic Federation invite you to join us at the Mexican Consulate in Orlando, located at 2550 Technology Drive, for the “Get up!, Get moving!” community health and wellness fair. Take advantage of free health screenings, wellness information, and exercise tips. Plus, get assistance with Open Enrollment if you haven’t already selected your Marketplace Health Insurance Plan for 2026.

Visit Supa Dave and the WMMO crew from 1–3 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of Styx tickets!

©2025 Cox Media Group