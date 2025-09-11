Join Supa Dave at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on September 20th

Orlando Fall Home & Garden Show

Join Supa Dave and the WMMO team at the Orlando Home & Garden Show on Saturday, September 20th at the Orange County Convention Center from 12p-2p. Come enter to win prizes including a pair of tickets to see Peter Frampton at Hard Rock Live on November 4th!

The Orlando Home and Garden Show is here to help you turn your home improvement and outdoor projects from fantasy to reality. With thousands of square feet of exhibits you’ll find the latest in products and services for everything from builders, contractors, materials, decks, pools, spas, entertainment systems, storage, plants, landscape displays/materials, kitchenware, and much more. Plus, admission is free!

