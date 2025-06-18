Join Supa Dave this Saturday at Sunstate Fireworks in Orlando

Sunstate Fireworks

Join Supa Dave and the WMMO team this Saturday, June 21st at Sunstate Fireworks in the Astro Skating Rink parking lot from 1p-3p! Stop by the WMMO tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to see Heart at Kia Center on June 27th!

Enjoy free hotdogs, chips and drinks while supplies last. Plus, buy 1, get 2 specials on select items and free poppers for everyone! Sunstate Fireworks is giving you the best prices in town.

The Astro Skating Rink parking lot is located at 866 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822.

©2025 Cox Media Group