Join WMMO at the Central Florida Chili Cookoff on 2/7 at Hamlin Green Space in Winter Garden

Chili Cookoff

Join the WMMO promo crew this Saturday at the 5th Annual Central Florida Chili Cookoff on Saturday, February 7th, 2026 at Hamlin Green Space in Winter Garden.

Bring the family for live music, local vendors, a kids’ zone, chili sampling and more!

Tickets are needed for chili tasting and kids’ zone. All proceeds benefit Legacy Events for Education in its mission to inspire students, teachers and communities to leave their legacy on the world!

Also, stop by the WMMO table from 12p-4p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd in concert!

For more information, click here.

Chili Cookoff

©2026 Cox Media Group