Just Announced - Heart is Coming to the Kia Center & You Could Win Tickets

Heart

The Wilson sisters are coming to Orlando! Heart will take the stage at the Kia Center on June 27th, 2025. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, March 7th at 10am.

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show for free. Listen this week (3/5-3/7) at 7am with “Magic Man” Jay, for your shot at scoring two tickets to the show. Be ready to dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/4/25-3/7/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to three (3) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Heart on 6/27/25 at Kia Center. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


