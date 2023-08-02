Lady Track Shack 5K - October 14th

Lady Track Shack 5K

98.9 WMMO invites you to the AdventHealth Lady Track Shack 5K on Saturday, October 14th at Loch Haven Park in Orlando at 7:30am!

Since 1978, thousands of mothers and daughters, sisters and friends have come together at this all-women’s 5k to celebrate women’s health and fundraise to provide early diagnosis for those in need.

Donate or raise money to receive special race number recognition, earn badges and win prizes! Every $25 raised gets you one entry into a prize drawing. Start fundraising! Proceeds benefit the AdventHealth Breast Cancer Care Fund. To register, click here.

Loch Haven Park is located at: 777 E Princeton St. Orlando, FL 32803.

