Last Chance to Win Rolling Stones Tickets

rolling stones orlando

Still need tickets to see The Rolling Stones? We have your last shot to score tickets!

Listen today between 7a-4p for your opportunity to win two tickets to catch Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood take the stage at Camping World Stadium tonight for their Hackney Diamonds ‘24 Tour! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call!

For tickets and show info, click here.

The Rolling Stones

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/3/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see the Rolling Stones at Camping World Stadium on June 3, 2024. ARV = $152. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group