Last Shot to Score Billy Idol & Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Tickets

Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Billy Idol is returning to the road for It’s a Nice Day To…..Tour Again! along with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts! They’ll take the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa this Saturday, May 10th and you could win two tickets to the show!

Listen this week with Jay and Brandi (5/6-5/9) at 7a and again with Supa Dave (5/5-5/8) at 3p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/5/25-5/9/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 5/10/25. ARV = $103. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

