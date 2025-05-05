Listen to Win AC/DC Tickets Weekday Mornings

AC/DC

AC/DC is hitting the road with a tour stop at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on May 16th, and we’re hooking you up with free tickets to the show!

Listen this week (5/5-5/9) at 9a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show from 98.9 WMMO! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/5/25-5/9/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see AC/DC perform live on 5/16/25 at Raymond James Stadium . ARV = $199. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

