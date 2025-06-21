Listen to Win AquaGlow at Aquatica Tickets

AquaGlow at Aquatica

Light up your summer nights at Aquatica Orlando! Experience the bigger and brighter AquaGlow, The ultimate neon nighttime splash party! Ride the vibrant waves, float through an electrifying kaleidoscope of colors and immersive light tunnels, or burst into an exhilarating foam party! Groove to high-energy beats throughout the night and indulge in new and delicious culinary menu items. Don’t miss out on the hottest family event of the summer! AquaGlow at Aquatica, select nights, now through September 27th.

Listen to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (6/23-6/27) at 7a for your opportunity to win four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica!

Get your tickets now at AquaticaOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/23/25-6/27/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to AquaGlow at Aquatica. ARV = $224.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

