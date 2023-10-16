Listen To Win Billy Joel & Sting Tickets

Billy Joel Sting

Are you ready for an epic night? Billy Joel & Sting will take the stage for One Night Only at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 24th, 2024.

Listen weekday mornings (10/16-10/20) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, October 20th, 2023 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 16th, 2023 - October 20th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO during designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Billy Joel & Sting at Raymond James Stadium on February 24, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


©2023 Cox Media Group

