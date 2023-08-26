Listen To Win Brit Floyd Tickets

Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon.

Listen with Denise this week (8/28-9/1) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 22nd!

The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as Time, Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky. Taking to the stage to perform note for note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks will be the band of musicians that audiences have become familiar with worldwide over the years, featuring long time guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played over 2500 Pink Floyd music related concerts throughout his career.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23-9/1/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO (8/28-9/1) at the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Brit Floyd at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 22, 2023. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

