Listen To Win Duran Duran Tickets

Duran Duran

Duran Duran is bringing their ‘Future Past Tour’ to Amalie Arena in Tampa on June 18th and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen this week (6/12-6/16) at 9a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12th, 2023 - June 16th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen to WMMO for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Duran Duran in concert on 6/17/23 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. ARV = $79.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group