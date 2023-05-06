Listen To Win Joe Gatto Tickets

Joe Gatto

Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto, best known for the hit TV show “Impractical Jokers”, is bringing his Night of Comedy to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on May 21st and WMMO is hooking you up!

Listen this week (5/8-5/12) at 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 8th, 2023 - May 12th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be correct designated caller to win. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Joe Gatto at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on May 21, 2023. ARV = $79.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group