Listen To Win Kevin James Tickets

Kevin James

Just announced! Actor and comedian Kevin James is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on November 4th!

Listen to Jay this week (6/12-6/16) at 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on sale Friday, 6/16 at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12th, 2023 - June 16th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO weekdays (6/12/23-6/16/23) for cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Kevin James at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando on November 4, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804].

©2023 Cox Media Group