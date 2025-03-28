You Could Win a Getaway to Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Panoramic ocean views, legendary amenities, and modern luxury await at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Live large in the front row of one of America’s most famous beaches. Bask in the Florida sun at our oceanfront pool or grab a bite at our world-famous restaurant. When you stay here, you can do it all while rocking out in true Hard Rock fashion.

Listen with Jay this week (3/31-4/4) at 8a for your opportunity to win a one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/31/25-4/4/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. ARV = $299. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

