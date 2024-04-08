Listen to Win Tickets to Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Escape to Aquatica Orlando for a new wave of excitement! Discover why Aquatica Orlando is the #1 Outdoor Water Park in America!

Slide into an underwater world on the All-New Tassie’s Underwater Twist, Florida’s most immersive waterslide! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Listen with Denise this week (4/8-4/12) at 7a for your opportunity to win four tickets to Aquatica Orlando! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

Visit aquaticaorlando.com for the best deals and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24-4/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected.. Prize: Prize: Four tickets to Aquatica Orlando and a parking pass. ARV = $449.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group