Listen To Win Tickets To Aquatica

Take your family fun to the next level at Aquatica - The waterslide capital of Orlando! Plunge, Race, and Rush down the most thrilling water slides around. Relax on a lazy river, sunny beach, or under a private cabana. Bring the whole family and fun to the next level at Aquatica Orlando!

Listen this week (7/10-7/14) at 7a & 4p for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets!

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for the best deal and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 10th - July 14th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to 10 (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Aquatica Orlando + parking pass. ARV = $429.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

