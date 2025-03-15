Listen to win tickets + backstage passes to see Ace Frehley at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Seven Seas Food festival - Ace Frehley

Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Enjoy your favorite artists live on stage, with concerts every weekend, plus ALL-NEW Friday Night concerts! Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, now through May 4th.

Listen with Jay this week (3/17-3/21) at 7a for your opportunity to win two tickets to see Ace Frehley in concert at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on Saturday, March 22nd! Plus, reserved seats for the show and passes to meet Ace Frehley!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/17/25 - 3/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Ace Frehley at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on 3/22/25, plus reserved seats and meet & greet with Ace Frehley. Odds vary. ARV = $539.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

