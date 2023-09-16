Listen to Win Tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center

Taste of Space Fall Bites! returns for a third year to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and WMMO has your way in!

Listen this week (9/18-9/22) at 7a & 4p for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex!

From October 2nd to November 5th, treat your taste buds to some fun new flavors around the visitor complex. This year brings new, spectacular food and sweet treats that will send your taste buds off-planet. Menu items are available for purchase, but attending Fall Bites! is included with visitor complex admission.

For more details and ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 5th, 2023 - September 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO at the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

