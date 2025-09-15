Listen to Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular with 98.9 WMMO

SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore our decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of our immersive family Spooktacular Festivities, including the harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 2nd.

Listen to Jay and Brandi this week (9/15-9/19) at 7am for your chance to win 4 tickets to SeaWorld Spooktacular. Be ready to dial 844-862-9890, when you hear the cue to call and be the correct designated caller to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/15/25-9/19/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.