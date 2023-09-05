Listen to Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream Orlando

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando is the most scream-inducing event of the year…and that’s a good thing. Research shows screaming can help lower stress. Welcome to Scream Therapy.

Listen this week (9/5-9/8) at 7a and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando!

With 5 All-New horror-filled houses, 7 Scare Zones, Terrifying Shows, and brave your favorite coaster in the dark! Howl-O-Scream, now at SeaWorld Orlando select dates September 8th through October 31st. It’s scary good for you. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 5th, 2023 - September 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO at the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream happening select dates between September 8th-October 31st. ARV = $97.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

