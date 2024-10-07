Listen to win tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns at Seaworld Orlando! Brace yourself for an even more chilling experience with more to SEA than years before- 4 All-New horror-filled houses (5 total), 7 Scare Zones (3 all new), plus New Interactive Bars, your Favorite Terrifying Shows, and course, coasters in the dark. The only things missing are places to hide. Howl-O-Scream, Now at SeaWorld Orlando select nights Now through November 2nd. The terror is waiting for you.

Listen with Denise this week (10/7-10/11) at 8a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/7/24-10/11/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WMMO/FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $269.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

