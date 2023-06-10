Listen To Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular

SeaWorld's Summer Spectacular

Fun Days. Fiery Nights. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular! Encounter real animals up close.

Listen to 98.9 WMMO weekdays (6/12-6/23) at 7a & 4p for your opportunity to win four tickets to experience SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular!

Feel the power of the Sea on the all-new Pipeline, the world’s first-of-its-kind surf coaster, now open! And the night comes to life with thrilling new shows, Club Sea Glow Dance Party, and Ignite, a fireworks spectacular! Experience real all summer! SeaWorld Orlando. Real. Amazing.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 12th, 2023 - June 23rd, 2023 (excluding June 19th). Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Listen for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, be designated caller to win. Up to eighteen (18) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) SeaWorld Orlando tickets. ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

