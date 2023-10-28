Listen To Win Tickets To See The Fixx

The Fixx

You could win tickets to Velvet Sessions at Hard Rock Hotel for an up close performance by The Fixx on November 9th!

Listen this week (10/30-11/3) for the 80′s at 8a with Denise and again at 4p with Jay for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 30th, 2023 - November 3rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller . Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see The Fixx at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando on November 9, 2023. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

