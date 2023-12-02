Listen To Win Tom Segura Tickets

Tom Segura

Get ready for a night filled with non-stop laughter! Comedian Tom Segura is coming to Amway Center on March 14th and WMMO is hooking you up!

Just listen with Jay this week (12/4-12/8) at 6p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - Dec-ember 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, -Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Tom Segura at Amway Center on March 14, 2024. ARV = $57. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group