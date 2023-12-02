Listen To Win Tom Segura Tickets

Tom Segura

Get ready for a night filled with non-stop laughter! Comedian Tom Segura is coming to Amway Center on March 14th and WMMO is hooking you up!

Just listen with Jay this week (12/4-12/8) at 6p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - Dec-ember 8th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, -Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Tom Segura at Amway Center on March 14, 2024. ARV = $57. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!