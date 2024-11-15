Listen to win Welcome to Rockville passes

Welcome to Rockville

The 14th edition of Welcome to Rockville is back at Daytona International Speedway May 15th-18th featuring Green Day, Alice in Chains and more!

Listen this week (11/18-11/22) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of 4-day passes to the festival! Plus, qualify for the grand prize upgrade to VIP passes! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/18/24-11/22/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected and one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of 4-day passes to Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway March 15-18, 2025. Grand Prize: Pair of VIP 4-day passes to Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway March 15-18, 2025. ARV = $790.66. Grand Prize ARV = $1,525.54. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

