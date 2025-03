Lung Force Run/Walk

The 11th Annual LUNG FORCE Run/Walk 5K presented by AdventHealth will be returning to Baldwin Park on Saturday, May 3rd starting at 8am with registration beginning at 7am. Join the American Lung Association to raise funds for lifesaving research and programs. It’s also an occasion to honor the memory of those we’ve lost to lung cancer, and to lift up those who need our support.

For info on how to register or donate, click here.

