Lyle Lovett tickets up for grabs

Lyle Lovett

Texas-based musician and actor Lyle Lovett is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 7th and WMMO has your ticket in!

Enter below (9/1-9/29) for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to see Lyle Lovett perform live in concert!

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/1/24-9/29/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lyle Lovett on Monday, October 7th, 2024 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. ARV = $139. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!