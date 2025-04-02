Metallica

98.9 WMMO has another Metallica Weekend of Winning for you!

All weekend, you could score two tickets to see Metallica perform live in the round on the 50 yard line at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 8th. Listen for keywords to be announced, then enter them below for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the June 8th show!

Listening Times:

Fri. 4/4: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

5p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 4/5: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 4/6: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Can’t wait to win? Click here to purchase 2-night or single night tickets.

Metallica

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/4/25-4/6/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing for one pair of tickets for June 8th, 2025. Odds vary. Prize: One pair single night tickets to see Metallica at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa ON 6/8/25. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group