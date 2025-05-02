Michelob Ultra® Summer Soccer Sweepstakes Rules

Michelob Ultra

Click here to enter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/30/25–6/23/25. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, either (i) locate Sweepstakes QR code at participating business locations, scan, and complete entry form; or (ii) complete entry for at wmmo.com. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: wmmo.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N. John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

