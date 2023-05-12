Mom’s Rock Weekend Of Winning

Mom's Rock Weekend

Mom’s rock and this Mother’s Day weekend, 98.9 WMMO wants to make sure she gets some shiny, sparkly rocks!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/12-5/14) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a $500 jewelry store shopping spree!

Listening Times:

Fri. 5/12: 6p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

6p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 5/13: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 5/14: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Have a happy rockin’ Mother’s Day from 98.9 WMMO, Orlando’s Classic Hits!



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 12th, 2023 - May 14th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ .To enter, listen for the keyword announcements this weekend (5/12/23-5/14/23) at designated times and enter them in the 98.9 WMMO app. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $500 jewelry store shopping spree. ARV = $500. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

