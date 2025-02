Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts

Stroll through the streets of historic downtown Mount Dora as more that 250 hand-crafted exhibitors and original artists showcase their work at the Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts! Come see why the Mount Dora Spring Festival has been ranked in the Top 50 Classic/Contemporary Craft Festivals in America by Sunshine Artist!

Mount Dora Spring Festival

Presented by Subaru.

This event is FREE to attend! Get info: www.MountDoraSpringFestival.com.

